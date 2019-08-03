Multiple overnight I-5 and SR 16 ramp closures in Tacoma this coming week

TACOMA – During the week of Aug. 5, contractor crews building connecting HOV lanes at Interstate 5 and State Route 16 have a series of overnight ramp closures for barrier removal, striping, and paving activities.

This work is in advance of a large traffic shift scheduled for the night of Saturday, Aug. 10.

Overnight drivers will see single and double lane closures on both directions of I-5 from Port of Tacoma Road to Yakima Avenue each night. All lanes reopen by 4:30 a.m. each day. Overnight single and double lane closures are scheduled on SR 16 near Sprague Avenue each night leading up to Saturday night’s traffic shift.

Overnight ramp closures

Monday, Aug. 5

Eastbound SR 16 ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Southbound I-5 exit to South 38th Street will close from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Tuesday, Aug. 6

Southbound I-5 exit to South 38th Street will close from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday, Aug. 7

Southbound I-5 exit to South 38th Street will close from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday.

Thursday, Aug. 8

Southbound I-5 exit to South 38th Street will close from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday.

Friday, Aug. 9

Southbound I-5 exit to South 38th Street will close from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. Saturday.

Eastbound SR 16 ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. Saturday.

Saturday, Aug. 10

Southbound I-5 exit to South 38th Street will close from 10 p.m. to 9 a.m. Sunday.

South 38th Street on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 8 a.m. Sunday.

Southbound I-5 exit 132 to westbound SR 16 will close from 10 p.m. to 9 a.m. Sunday. Drivers will detour to South 56th Street to northbound I-5 to westbound SR 16.

Additional Pierce County maintenance and construction information is available at www.TacomaTraffic.com.