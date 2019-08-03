Is Pierce County ready for robots?

TACOMA, Wash. – By 2030, 400 million workers worldwide could be displaced by automation. Join futurist Martin Ford, New York Times bestselling author of Rise of the Robots and Architects of Intelligence, for a look at how automation and artificial intelligence are changing the workplace.

Learn about local efforts from Pierce County leaders in education, business, community and workforce development to prepare workers for the threat—and opportunity—of automation in the workforce.

Click here to register! Early bird tickets: $25

Refreshments served

Thursday, Sept. 264:30 p.m.University Y Student Center, Tacoma