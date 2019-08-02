U.P. Businesses Encouraged to Participate in National Night Out

On Tuesday, Aug. 6, members of the University Place community will participate in National Night Out, an annual campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.

U.P. is continually recognized for its strong turnout for NNO activities. Last year, more than 50 neighborhoods across the city held cookouts, pot lucks and picnics to demonstrate their commitment to promoting safe communities.

As key stakeholders in promoting and benefiting from community-police partnerships, businesses are encouraged to participate in the evening as well. One way to do that is to attend the Public Safety Open House which begins at 4 p.m. at the Civic Building.

Meet U.P.’s new Police Chief Greg Premo and all the other professionals who work to keep our community safe, including members of the Pierce County Motorcycle, Dive, Marine Services and SWAT teams. Deputy Theron Hardesty and his dog, the newest member of Pierce County’s K9 team, will also be on hand, as will members of West Pierce Fire and Rescue with their big rigs and life-saving equipment.

To learn more about how your business can participate in National Night Out, contact Jennifer Hales, public safety administrator for the City of U.P. at 253.798.3141.