Steilacoom Town Administrator August 2 Report to Council

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – August 6, 2019, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Planning Commission – August 12, 2019 at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Civil Service Commission – September 3, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Town Hall.

Preservation and Review Board – August 28, 2019 at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Council Future Agenda “Look-Ahead” Issues:

Copies of the Agenda and staff reports are available at all Town facilities once published. The Agenda and Council meeting minutes are posted to the Town’s official website.

Farmers’ Market:

The 2019 Farmers’ Market season continues every Wednesday through the end of August. The markets are in downtown Steilacoom and are from 3 PM to 7 PM.

Summer Concerts:

The 2019 Summer Concert series continues August 7 with Hook Me Up Band (Jazz, Latin, Motown). Concerts are held at Pioneer Park in downtown Steilacoom and start at 6:30 PM. The 2019 schedule is the Town’s official website. No alcohol, marijuana, or fireworks are allowed in the park. If you bring an animal, it must be on a leash (not voice control) and well behaved in crowds.

Public Safety:

Suspicious Activity:

If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – (253) 798-4721 as soon as possible. To anonymously report suspicious activity please email the Department at crimetips@ci.steilacoom.wa.us

Public Works:

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew prepared streets and equipment for and continued and completed our annual crack sealing program. Additionally, they performed some vegetation control and rights-of-way maintenance.

Steilacoom Boulevard Project:

The contractor concentrated on preparing for installation of sidewalks and rock walls in the area between Hewitt Street and Puyallup Street.

Additionally, several of the utility providers relocated their facilities in the section between Hewitt Street and Farwest Drive. This created some challenges with traffic control given the number of companies and the amount of work involved.

Steilacoom Boulevard Closure:

Effective June 17, 2019, Steilacoom Boulevard was closed at Hewitt Street. There will be no access to Steilacoom Boulevard from Madrona Point Drive. For safety and security reasons, Steilacoom Boulevard is closed to everyone except for individuals associated with the construction or individuals who live within the construction zone. This includes vehicles, bike riders, walkers, joggers, etc. and applies not only to weekdays but also weekend and evenings.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew continued work on the First Street primary installation; continued installation of new, energy efficient lighting for the mechanics bay; completed several street light repairs for the City of Lakewood in accordance with our Memorandum of Understanding; assisted the Water/Sewer department with the repair of pump #3 at the Sunnyside pump station; and performed other system maintenance.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew repaired pump #3 at the Sunnyside pump station; repaired a fire hydrant damage by a vehicle at Union Avenue and Lafayette Street; assisted the Lakewood Water District with the relocation of meters and hydrants on Steilacoom Boulevard; continued annual fire hydrant maintenance; and performed other systems’ maintenance.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew recovered from the Salmon Bake; set up and recovered from the Farmers’ Market; maintained the parks which are experiencing high use due to the nice weather; and performed other grounds and facilities’ maintenance.