Neighborhood Groups Host 100+ Block Parties for National Night Out

Submitted by Safe Streets Campaign.

On August 6, neighbors across Tacoma and Pierce County will gather for fun, food, and connection at neighborhood-based outdoor events as part of National Night Out, a campaign that promotes community-police engagement.

The local groups, supported by the Safe Streets, work to create safe neighborhoods through community participation.

The events are designed to:

Strengthen neighborhood spirit and unity.

Generate support and participation in local anti-crime efforts such as Community-Oriented Policing and neighborhood organizing.

Heighten crime and drug prevention awareness.

Support community and police relations/cooperation.

Events feature informal meals, such as potlucks or cookouts, and most include activities such as games, dessert contests, cultural demonstrations or bouncy houses. The Hilltop Artists, which have been participating in National Night out for more than 10 years, is hosting “Arts Night Out,” a street event that features a DJ, a circus performer, screen printing, and glass blowing demonstrations.

Local leaders and civil servants, such as law enforcement officers, firefighters, local service providers and elected officials, will be on hand to participate, give demonstrations, or to share a meal and connect with local residents.

Darren Pen, who has been a community mobilization specialist for the Safe Streets Campaign since 2005, says “National Night Out is a powerful force. It is about having fun and getting to know your neighbor. It is about looking out for one another and celebrating one another.”

Neighborhood groups connected to Safe Streets have been participating in National Night Out for over fifteen years. Last year, more than 130 groups in Pierce County hosted an event. The National Night Out national campaign has been in existence since 1984.

To find or register a neighborhood event, visit the Safe Streets website and view a map of participating neighborhood groups.

About Safe Streets

Safe Streets is a Tacoma-based, nonprofit grassroots organization that unites and inspires neighbors, youth, and businesses so they can build safe, healthy, thriving communities. For more information about their Neighborhood Organizing and Youth Leading Change programs, visit safest.org/.

About National Night Out

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Visit natw.org/ for more information.