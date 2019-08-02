Letter: Support West Pierce Fire & Rescue levies

Submitted by Robin Harrell, Lakewood.

Vote yes on August 6th to support the West Pierce Fire and Rescue levies that will continue to fund a great fire district.

Not only does this fire district do an outstanding job day in and day out but their community outreach and programs are unparalleled compared to other fire districts. I have had the pleasure of working side by side with firefighters for the past 20 years in my classroom educating students, helping them earn CPR certifications and hosting an annual “mock dui/distracted driving crash” to help our students make safe decisions.

The number of lives these programs have impacted is immeasurable. This fire district is professional, engaging and one of the reasons I appreciate living in Lakewood. Please join me in voting yes to support these community heros!



