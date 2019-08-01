WSECU and the Community Donate to LASA

Submitted by LASA.

WSECU held their annual Shred & Share event Saturday July 27th. Community members were greeted by WSECU employees who were happy to shred their personal papers and send them off with delicious snacks, gifts, and handouts.

WSECU employees with LASA’s executive director Janne Hutchins

In return the community was given the opportunity to bring in donations of toiletries and other goodies. Those items filled LASA’s van. LASA was tickled pink to receive these items. We think we collected enough toothpaste and toothbrushes to fill our Essential Needs Closet for a year. This mean when someone comes in who struggling with housing or other issues, we are able to provide a bag full of necessities that may not be in their budget. We collected enough shampoo to keep dozens of households happy. We are still in need of deodorant and feminine hygiene supplies. We are thrilled to have been chosen as a partner to WSECU and thank the community for their generosity.

WSECU and LASA employees loading the donations

LASA intern Randi Hiles said, “I can’t believe how generous the community is, they have really outdone themselves. What a great turnout!”

LASA staff getting ready rto unload to van

The community will get another chance to donate to LASA this October when they host a 30th anniversary breakfast on October 24th at 7:30 AM, hosted at Clover Park Technical College. Save the date!