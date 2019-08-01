Local Students Graduate from West Pierce Fire & Rescue’s Youth Academy

Last weekend, West Pierce Fire & Rescue (WPFR) hosted its third annual Youth Academy program. Twenty-eight local high school students from within the Clover Park and University Place School Districts participated in learning about the fire service through this two-day, hands-on program. WPFR’s Youth Academy empowers teens to build life skills and relationships, while introducing them to the fire service as they start thinking beyond graduation.

Over the course of the two days, participants in the Youth Academy completed various modules, teaching them an array of fundamental firefighter skills at WPFR’s training grounds on Steilacoom Boulevard in Lakewood. Instructors were WPFR personnel, covering topics such as personal protective equipment, self-contained breathing apparatus, search and rescue, basic hose, engine and ladder truck company operations, ladders, vehicle extrication and emergency medical services.

The 2019 Youth Academy class graduated on July 16th in front of the Board of Fire Commissioners, who recognized them for their hard work. Congratulations, Youth Academy class of 2019!

