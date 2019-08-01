Lewis Army Museum to host Living History Weekend

Joint Base Lewis-McChord’s Lewis Army Museum will host a living history weekend Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. The two-day event will feature living historians, displays, and military vehicles from many eras throughout America’s military history.

A Vietnam riverine patrol boat with crew/veterans will be on display as one of the main attractions along with historical encampments.

The event is free and open to the general public.

Parking: People without DOD ID card access to JBLM should park in the civilian access parking lot off of DuPont-Steilacoom Road. Take I-5 exit 119, go north on DuPont-Steilacoom Road, and look for the signs for Lewis Army Museum parking.