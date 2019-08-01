Division Avenue and J Street intersection closed the weekends of Aug. 2 and 9 for utility work

To install underground utilities, Sound Transit’s contractor will completely close the intersection at Division Avenue and J Street during the weekends of August 2 and August 9. Crews may also work in this intersection during the week of August 5 with the eastbound traffic lane open. The contractor can work day and night (continuous construction), and obtained a noise variance for the night-time work from the City of Tacoma.

This week, crews will do some potholing on Martin Luther King Jr. Way near Tacoma General Hospital. In Hilltop, crews will continue working on utilities at the Martin Luther King Jr. Way and S. 11th Street intersection and on MLK Jr. Way from S. 16th Street to S. 18th Street. The contractor continues to install Link power poles on Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 10th Street to Earnest Brazill Street.

In the Stadium District, the contractor continues to install stormwater pipes and structures underground at the N. Tacoma Ave. and N. 1st Street intersection. In the N. 1st St./N. E Street closure near Stadium High School, crews continue to prepare the street for rail installation. Last week, crews poured concrete around the rails between Tacoma Ave. and Broadway, and they may do another concrete pour this week.

For the traction power substation on Stadium Way, crews continue building a drainage system on the hillside. In addition, the contractor plans to install more rail on Stadium Way in between Division Avenue and S. 4th Street.

In addition, the contractor is coordinating with Tacoma Public Utilities to connect some customers to the new water line on Martin Luther King Jr. Way. TPU is scheduling the water service connections with customers. These TPU final connections also involve some construction work.

What

Construction and traffic restrictions on Division Avenue, N. J Street, N. Tacoma Way, N. 1st Street, Stadium Way, Martin Luther King Jr. Way, S. 11th Street

When

Week of July 29

Where

Division Avenue and J Street intersection – intersection closure. The Division Ave. and J St. intersection will be completely closed during the weekends of August 2 and August 9 for day and night-time work. Work may also occur during the week of Aug. 5 with one lane open.

N. Tacoma Avenue and N. 1st St. intersection – lane restrictions on Tacoma Ave.

N. 1st Street – street closure. N. 1st Street is closed just south of Tacoma Ave for about a half block.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way and 11th St. intersection – southbound lane closure at S. 10th St. to a half block south of S. 11th St. Follow detour on S. J St.

S. 11th Street at Martin Luther King Jr. Way – street closure. S. 11th St. is closed for about a half block west of MLK Jr. Way.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way and S. 17th St. intersection – southbound lane closure. Southbound Martin Luther King Jr. Way is closed from S. 17th St. to S. 18th St. Follow detour on S. J St.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way between S. 10th Street and Earnest Brazill St. – lane restrictions.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way between S. 3rd St. and S. 5th St. – traffic restrictions

Stadium Way between Division Avenue and N. Tacoma Avenue – street closed. Follow detour routes on Stadium Way, N. 1st Street, Division Avenue, N. E Street, Broadway and Tacoma Avenue. The truck detour is 9th Street to Tacoma Avenue.

Stadium Way from Division Ave to 4th St — southbound lane closure; use detours. Stadium Way is open in both directions between 4th St. and the 705. Stadium Way is open northbound from I-705 to Division Ave.