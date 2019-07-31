Lakewood Playhouse names Willamina Moray as Education Production Manager

The Lakewood Playhouse is proud to announce the addition of Willamina Moray to the Administrative Staff of the Theatre in the position of Education Production Manager of the Lakewood Institute of Theatre.

“Two summers ago, Will was our Costumer for all of our Production Camps, and I was impressed with not only his creativity and talent but also his organizational skills, his leadership qualities, and his knowledge in overall theatre production,” said LiT Education Director, Deborah L. Armstrong, “His background with professional touring productions along with managing a theatrical tech rental company adds depth to his expertise, along with his office, marketing and design skills. Additionally, Will brings joy to his work, and his steadfastness is influential to everyone around him. I’m thrilled to have him join the team, and I know he’ll help LIT grow in wonderful ways.”

“Since joining the Lakewood Playhouse Team, Will has been a major part of adding the extra level of understanding, and frugality, that our growing education department needs,” added Lakewood Playhouse Managing Artistic Director, John Munn, “He is an outstanding addition to our team as he also brings a background in Graphic Arts and Production.”

The Administration of the Lakewood Playhouse feels that their Lakewood Institute of Theatre is an outstanding addition to the educational opportunities in the South Sound. We can’t wait to see what further heights it will continue to with the permanent addition of such a outstanding Production Manager as Willamina Moray.

ABOUT WILLAMINA MORAY

Willamina has been in theatre since he was very young. Quickly finding himself in the Costume Shop and never leaving. Theatre has always been a second home to him. Outside of the theatre he is a Creative Director and Event Curator specializing in Black Tie Affairs, Fashion Events, and Charity Galas. He has worked with multiple levels of theatre productions, from High Schools, Community Theatres, National Tours, and International Tours including: “The Music Man”, “The Secret Garden”, “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying”, “The Man Who Came To Dinner”, “Anything Goes”, “Mama Mia”, “Cirque du Soleil: Drallion” and the The 20th Anniversary Tour of “Rent.”