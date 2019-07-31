Final Legacy Park Plan update open house is Thursday at Lakewood City Hall

If you have not attended one of our open houses yet to hear about the update we are doing to our Legacy Plan — the document that outlines the future of our park and open space properties — please join us, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Lakewood City Hall, 6000 Main St. SW.

One of the most important parts of the update to this long-range planning document is public input. We need to hear from you to know what is important to our residents so that as we continue to maintain, expand and develop park properties we are providing recreational opportunities the public wants.

The open house is a drop-in style, so you do not have to stay for the entire time. We will have people available to answer your questions and further explain our timeline for updating this important document.

If you are unable to attend this open house we still have opportunities for you to be engaged. We will have representatives at the final summer concert at Fort Steilacoom Park on Aug. 22, 2019 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. and hope you will stop by to share your thoughts.

We’ll again head out to the Fort Steilacoom Park dog park in August to talk with people and gather input. There will also be future public hearings on the update as we head into 2020.

Want to join the conversation online? Check out our online forum where you can provide thoughts by answering a few short questions.