Submitted by CORE.

25th Annual Curran Apple Orchard Cider Squeeze VOLUNTEERS NEEDED.

The 25th annual Curran Apple Orchard Cider Squeeze is just around the corner and volunteers are needed for a variety of tasks and shifts.

This year’s Cider Squeeze occurs on Sunday, August 25, from noon to 4pm.

Volunteers are needed to help with set up and take down as well as assisting CORE members with various activities throughout the day. Volunteer activities, which are suitable for high school students and adults, can also count toward community service hours.

People interested in volunteering should contact Orchard Volunteer Coordinator Jill Worthington at Jillworth@msn.com

Cider Squeeze Volunteer Shifts include:

9:45am-11:45am Set up (includes carrying items, setting up tables and awnings, decorations and other tasks)

11:45am-4pm Activities include greeting people at the information desk, assisting at wash stations, transporting carts, assisting press operators, wheelbarrows and other tasks.

4pm-6:30pm Take down

For more information about the Curran Apple Orchard, visit www.curranappleorchard.com