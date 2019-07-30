Rules for swimming at Lakewood waterfront parks

Now that we’re finally starting to see consistent summer temperatures, more people are using our parks that have water access.

We have lifeguards on duty at Harry Todd and American Lake parks through Labor Day weekend for the safety of people visiting our parks to swim and play in the water.

As a friendly reminder, swimmers and beach users are asked to please obey all rules and regulations when swimming from our park facilities. Violators are subject to removal from the park and/or a $125 fine.

Patrons using park facilities are asked to follow these rules:

Swim at your own risk when a lifeguard is not on duty

Stay within the designated swimming area

Beginner or non-swimmers should stay within the shallow water buoy line with adult supervision

Children 8 years old and under who are in the water must be supervised by an adult

Swimmers 18 years old and under must take a swim test to go beyond the shallow water buoy line or to be on the dock

Stay off buoys, ropes and pilings

Persons wearing life jackets or other personal flotation devices must stay within the shallow water buoy line

No floats or large inflatables are allowed in the swim area

No fishing from boat launch or docks or in swimming area

No swimming from boat launch or under the docks

No running, pushing or rough play on the docks

Lifeguards may limit types of dives allowed from docks

Large tents or structures are prohibited on the beach due to obstructing the view of lifeguards

Do not pretend to or give false indication of drowning

Follow all posted park rules, including no alcohol allowed

Follow the directions of lifeguards and other city staff

Keep pets on a leash and away from the beach, water and docks

Thank you for following these rules and obeying our lifeguards so that everyone can enjoy our beautiful lakes safely.