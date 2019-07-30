Pierce County Sexual Assault Center hires Joanna Monroe as interim director

Rebuilding Hope, the Pierce County agency that supports and advocates for people who have been sexually assaulted, has selected local community leader and businesswoman Joanna Monroe to lead the agency for the next several months.

“While recent headlines have heightened awareness of this critical community issue, sexual assault continues to be a pervasive problem, with one in four girls, and one in six boys experiencing sexual abuse by the age of 18,” Monroe said. “As the only certified sexual assault center in Pierce County, Rebuilding Hope has quietly been providing advocacy, therapy and prevention education for over 50 years. My number one goal is to shine a spotlight on our work and ensure any victim of sexual assault can access our services.”

Monroe previously served as an executive at True Blue – an international temporary staffing agency headquartered in Tacoma. She now owns her own management consultant firm that focuses heavily on helping nonprofits succeed.

She also serves or has served on several local nonprofit boards, including MultiCare, YWCA, Franke Tobey Jones and the Chamber of Commerce.

“Joanna brings the best of two worlds to Rebuilding Hope: heart and leadership,” said Board President Christine Gleason. “Her business background is critical for defining a much-needed strategic direction for the agency, and as an active member of the nonprofit community, she also understands the importance of heart.”

As interim executive director, Monroe will play a key role in defining the qualifications of a new, permanent executive director and will help with the hiring process anticipated for later this year.