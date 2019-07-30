Pierce College Students are Collecting Gently Used and New “Shoes for Kenya”

Submitted by Pierce College Kenya Study Tour Team.

Pierce College students are Heading to Kenya. In December 2019, twenty Pierce College students are heading to Kenya on a study tour led by one of their biology professors. Students will be studying the plant and animal life in Kenya for to earn credits in towards their degree and learning more about conservation efforts. More than biology credits, they will be learning about the world and developing life-long skills. For each of them–this is a ONCE in a lifetime opportunity.

*If you’d like to join the Kenya Study Tour as a community member, there are still 3 community seats available. Please go to www.pierce.ctc.edu/ce-schedule-summer#explore for more information*

Shoes for Kenya!

The Kenya Study Tour team is currently collecting lightly used or new shoes to support their trip. Their goal is 300 bags of 25 pairs of shoes or 3000 pairs total! The shoes help reach the fundraising goal in 2 big WAYS: 1. Shoes collected will earn funds towards the Kenya Trip. 2. Shoes are sold to micro-enterprises in developing countries to be sold through individuals to help create a sustainable wage where economic opportunities are limited! Not only are you supporting local students by getting rid of your OLD stuff–but you are making a global impact!

Helping is easy:

Donate your gently used, worn and new shoes (all types)! Collect all the shoes you can find in your own house and bring them to the collection bins at either Pierce College campus! If you have 25 pairs or more, please send an email to achambers@pierce.ctc.edu and they will arrange a pick up from you. Become a Shoe Collector & Get the Word OUT there. Reach out to your networks (social media, employees, church, friends, neighbors, family, basically whomever you know that wears shoes, etc) and commit to collecting a bag or bags of 25 pairs of shoes. We will deliver a bag or many to make collection easier for you! One of the team members will pick up all collected shoes once the bag(s) are filled! Consider becoming a Sponsor. We’re looking for a few vendors, businesses or organizations to sponsor the Kenya Team’s efforts. Sponsorship starts at $100-1000 and is a great way to advertise your business or organization through several different types of events & venues. Including being on site at our fundraising events with a booth for your business or organization. For more information and sponsorship commitment levels–please email achambers@pierce.ctc.edu or call 253.964.6593