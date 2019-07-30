Next Summer Nights at the Pavilion is Aug. 1, 2019

We’ve been enjoying our Summer Nights at the Pavilion concert series and hope you have too! If you haven’t made it to one of these free events yet, we have four more opportunities for you to come join us at the Pavilion at Fort Steilacoom Park (8714 87th Street SW).

This week’s featured artist is Dakota Poorman, a solo country artist who hails from Seattle. He’s shared the stage with Toby Keith, Jon Pardi, Dustin Lynch, Parmalee, Brandi Carlile, Aaron Crawford, Blackstone, Robbie Walden Band, Rae Solomon, Perry Acker and Sammy Steele.

While he’s classified as Country, his singing style is described as “a unique blend of Southern Rock and Classic Outlaw Country” with a gritty, powerful voice.

The concert kicks off at 7 p.m. The Pavilion is located near the playground and barns at Fort Steilacoom Park. Free parking is offered in the field across from the pavilion, or in any of the parking lots around the playground/shelter.

There will be food for purchase available from Stina’s Catering/Wings-N-Things (wings) and handcrafted ice cream from Bliss Small Batch Creamery.

We hope you’ll join us every Thursday night through Aug. 22, 2019 at Fort Steilacoom Park for this all ages event that is sure to have you off your feet dancing in the grass.

Bring a chair, picnic dinner and blanket and enjoy the live entertainment.

Concerts are Thursdays, 7 to 8:30 p.m. through Aug. 22, 2019 at Fort Steilacoom Park.

See who’s playing:

Aug. 1: Dakota Poorman (Country)

Dakota Poorman (Country) Aug. 8: Stay Grounded Band (Reggae)

Stay Grounded Band (Reggae) Aug. 15: Justin Young Sax (Jazz)

Justin Young Sax (Jazz) Aug. 22: Candy Shoppe (Disco, Funk, Soul, Dance, Pop)

See a photo gallery from the July 25 show here.