Lotus Blossom Artist to speak at Lakewood United August 1

August 1, 2019 “Lotus Blossom Artist” Karsten Boysen, Port Orchard, WA (Kris – MC)

The Lakewood United group meets at 7:00 AM every Thursday at Burs Restaurant, 6151 Steilacoom Boulevard SW near Bridgeport Way SW, Lakewood, WA 98499. The upcoming Lakewood United topics are as follows:

August 8, 2019 “Poetry Readings” – Allen Braden, Instructor of English and Humanities, Tacoma Community College; and Mare Heron Hake. (Both are poets who live in Lakewood!) (Steve – MC)

August 15, 2019 “Lakes of Lakewood” – Kris Kauffman, Civil Engineer, PE, and President of Lakewood United (Herb – MC)

August 22, 2019 “81st Season of Lakewood Playhouse” – John Munn, Managing Artistic Director (Sue/Herb/Laurel – MC)

August 29, 2019 “The New Phoebe House Association” – Naomi Villano, Executive Director (Pamela – MC)

The dues for our fiscal year, which started on July 1, 2019, are $25 per year. Lakewood United operates with a volunteer board. Expenses are for a small gift for each presenter (for example, a pen/stylus set with Lakewood United motto plus a certificate of appreciation) and for administrative supplies. You can pay your dues by mail to Lakewood United, P.O. Box 99785, Lakewood, WA 98496 or directly to Sue Boguszewski or Steve Smith.

Lakewood United is now on Facebook: www.facebook.com/LakewoodUnitedofLakewoodWashington. Our website: www.thesubtimes.com/serviceclubs/lakewood-united/.

The next Lakewood United Board Meeting is Friday, August 9, 2019 (2nd Friday) at 12:00 noon, 11:30 AM if you wish to order lunch, at Carrs Restaurant, 11006 Bridgeport Way SW, Lakewood, WA 98499. Visitors are encouraged.