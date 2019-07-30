Letter: Choosing a Candidate

Submitted by J.J. McCament, Parkland

Most voters won’t have a personal relationship with all those running for office. Thoughtful voters go through a process of reviewing the official voters’ pamphlet, considering endorsements from people we respect, etc. The easiest selections are made when we know a candidate personally.

Shelly Schlumpf is the right candidate for Port Commissioner. I’ve worked alongside Shelly and admired her leadership in many different situations. Shelly is objective, optimistic, and always looking for a solution that is fair, equitable, and uplifting.

When it comes time to cast your one precious vote for Port of Tacoma Commissioner No. 5, join me in voting for Shelly Schlumpf.