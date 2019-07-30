Jumping Right In

Juliano Estrada Donatelli ’21 is passionate about writing, community, and education. He’s spending his summer leveraging all three as the operations intern at Degrees of Change.

Founded by Puget Sound alumnus Timothy Herron ’94, M.A.T ’95, Degrees of Change is a Tacoma-based nonprofit that provides university scholarships and support to underrepresented students who aspire to become leaders in their home communities. As a first-generation college student who benefitted from his participation in the Department of Education’s Upward Bound Math and Science program, Juliano was drawn to Degrees of Change’s mission and the opportunity to help students in the Tacoma area access educational resources.

