Bates: Seven faculty receive tenure during Monday’s Board of Trustees meeting

Congratulations to the following who received tenure during the July 22, 2019 Board of Trustees meeting. President Lin Zhou stands with the newly-tenured faculty, and Trustees Christina Blocker, Heather Moss and Layne Bladow.

Newly-tenured faculty:

Jim Androy, Electrical Construction

Christina Aubel, Child Studies

Karen Ford, Child Studies

Lee Jefferson Jr., Diesel and Heavy Equipment Technology

Marc Jones, Commercial Truck Driving-Entry Level

Lisa Meier, Child Studies

Dan Sanford, Machinist

Originally posted on the Bates Technical College’s Blog.