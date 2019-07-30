Bates: Seven faculty receive tenure during Monday’s Board of Trustees meeting

Congratulations to the following who received tenure during the July 22, 2019 Board of Trustees meeting. President Lin Zhou stands with the newly-tenured faculty, and Trustees Christina Blocker, Heather Moss and Layne Bladow.
Newly-tenured faculty:
- Jim Androy, Electrical Construction
- Christina Aubel, Child Studies
- Karen Ford, Child Studies
- Lee Jefferson Jr., Diesel and Heavy Equipment Technology
- Marc Jones, Commercial Truck Driving-Entry Level
- Lisa Meier, Child Studies
- Dan Sanford, Machinist
Originally posted on the Bates Technical College’s Blog.
Leave a Reply