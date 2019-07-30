The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Bates: Seven faculty receive tenure during Monday’s Board of Trustees meeting

By Leave a Comment

Congratulations to the following who received tenure during the July 22, 2019 Board of Trustees meeting. President Lin Zhou stands with the newly-tenured faculty, and Trustees Christina Blocker, Heather Moss and Layne Bladow.

Newly-tenured faculty:

  • Jim Androy, Electrical Construction
  • Christina Aubel, Child Studies
  • Karen Ford, Child Studies
  • Lee Jefferson Jr., Diesel and Heavy Equipment Technology
  • Marc Jones, Commercial Truck Driving-Entry Level
  • Lisa Meier, Child Studies
  • Dan Sanford, Machinist

Originally posted on the Bates Technical College’s Blog.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *