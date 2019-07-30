Bates: College update, July 30

The college is working to re-establish connection to the state board’s data center, so registration, financial aid, and other student-related technical services can function locally. Special thanks to state board employees and IT staff who are working around the clock to reconnect to this system.

The college is open and registering students for Fall Quarter. Connection with the state system will help expedite the process and make it easier for students and staff.

To apply, please complete the online application at: www.public.ctc.edu/ApplicantWebClient/Applicant/ApplWelcome.aspx .

The cyber intrusion investigation is still ongoing and there has been no evidence personal information was compromised. However, should you choose to exercise additional caution, below are some resources available to anyone.

–CreditKarma (free)

–Credit Freeze FAQs

Moving forward, daily updates will transition to weekly updates, or on an as-needed basis. You can find college updates on the college’s official Facebook and Twitter pages.

Originally posted on the Bates Technical College’s Blog.