6th Annual Teddy Bear’s Picnic A Huge Success

Submitted by Dance Theatre Northwest.

Special thanks to everyone who helped and contributed to making The 6th Annual Teddy Bear Picnic a fabulous success! For the last six years, Dance Theatre Northwest has helped to produce the Teddy Bear’s Picnic at Curran Orchard in University Place. DTNW wants to express gratitude to everyone who participated.

A Beary Fun Time ~ Photo by Katy Levesque

Key sponsors for the 2019 event included University Place Refuse, ACU–American Credit Union, Aviation Solutions International, Inc., Director’s Mortgage, MKS-Lasting Beauty, and Showcase Magazine as well as businesses, contributors, and supporters who contributed cash and in-kind services such as Tacoma Narrows Rotary, The News Tribune, Columbia Bank, Applebee’s, The Suburban Times, Safeway, Drain Pro, and DTNW Board Members.

We also want to express thanks to key volunteers including Jill Worthington, Steve Worthington, and Sandy Ahrens, for their fabulous support with the Teddy Bear Stories and Teddy Bear School; Bob Bennett, C.O.R.E. and the City of University Place for the use of the Curran Apple Orchard; John Mustered and The Harrison Street Band for just the right live music, Dance Theatre Northwest Dancer’s for the Teddy Bear, military tribute and swing dances; Director’s Mortgage for the Adopt-a Bear program; Greeters, Helen McDaniel, Jim Baldes, Jan Loomis, and Caroline Belleci; Paula and Abby Young for the Yoga Bear activities; American Credit Union Volunteers: Jacob Cuthbertson (ACU Community Liaison), Carly Braun (ACU University Place Branch Manager), and Collin Braun for Teddy Bear Toss games, gifts and activities; Narrows Co-operative Preschool for the Teddy Bear Crafts activity booth; Curious Bear Toy Store for the coloring station and custom temporary tattoos, Little Sprouts Kids Dentistry for the Teddy Bear Dental Clinic; DTNW Volunteers for the Teddy Bear Health Clinic, Free Helium Balloons, and Face painting; and, 2019’s Official Teddy Bear Picnic photographer Katy Levesque.

Teddy Bear Hugs ~ Photo by Katy Levesque

Event set up, tear down, and clean up as well as significant volunteer support were also contributed by Julie Cunningham, Ardythe Fleener, Deb Main, Audrey, Krissana, and Oceana Thunder, Amy, Kate and Hannah Priscoe, Stephanie Robichaux, Katy Levesque, June Davies, Larry Stauffer, Paula, Scott, Simon, Emma and Abby Young, Kelsey Lewis, Brian Kirk, Mark and Ellice Bledsoe, Katherine Neumann, Kristan and Suza Haskins, Willow Marx, Fancy Williamson, Dana Falskow, Liza and Carlos Morado, Nicole Kimmerling, Francesca King and friends, Sophie Herrera, Phoebe Holland and friends, Emily Cunningham, Paige Hubers, Joanna Mesler, Jessica Turcan, Ellida Lathrop, Jan Sandger, special help with signage, Jim Baldes, official welcome and special introductions, Caroline Belleci, University Place Mayor Pro-tem, to other DTNW contributors and friends and to the chief organizers Teresa Neumann, Dance Theatre Northwest Board President and Melanie Kirk-Stauffer, DTNW’s Artistic Director.

Thanks also to the hundreds of attendees who helped make this a wonderful and memorable event. We look forward to seeing you all again soon and we hope you all have a great summer.

More upcoming DTNW events include “Movin Up,” on Saturday, August 17th at 7:00 PM at the University Place Civic Center ~ Library Atrium where Dance Theatre Northwest will present a Summer Dance Celebration. A Community Dance and “Arts Are Education” Performance, “Movin Up” is a free, handicapped accessible and open to the public performance.

The August 17th performance will feature performers Katherine Rose Neumann, Oceana Thunder and Emma Young, DTNW Company, along with Dance Theatre Northwest dance ensemble members and guests. A diverse program of classical and contemporary ballets, jazz, exciting tap, and musical theater pieces will be performed with an accompanying lecture by artistic director and choreographer, Melanie Kirk-Stauffer. The University Place Library Atrium is located at 3609 Market St. University Place, WA 98466 (Between 37th St W and Bridgeport Way W)

Photo of Dancing Bears by Katy Levesque

Dance Theatre Northwest is a 501-c-3 non-profit organization committed to making dance as an important art form accessible to individuals and groups and to assisting future dancers and artists. Dance Theatre Northwest is currently offering Ballet, Jazz, Tap, Musical Theatre, Stretch, Conditioning & Dance Exercise Classes & Performance Opportunities for Adults, Teens & Children at

2811 BRIDGEPORT WAY WEST #24, UNIVERSITY PLACE/TACOMA, WA 98466

Phone & SMS Text: (253) 778-6534 For more information visit our website www.DTNW.org