West Pierce Fire & Rescue Asks For Your Support

Submitted by Jim Sharp, Fire Chief, West Pierce Fire & Rescue.

On August 6th, West Pierce Fire & Rescue will have three vital funding measures on the ballot. Propositions 1, 2 and 3 provide 85% of the department’s annual operating revenue. These are not new levies; they have been funding the fire department for decades. Proposition 1 is a renewal of the department’s Maintenance and Operations Levy which was last approved in 2015. Propositions 2 and 3 are both levy lid lifts to existing levies. They restore the Regular Fire Levy and the EMS Levy back to their statutorily authorized limit. The total levy rate for all three propositions combined will be 4% lower than the rate previously approved by voters, in 2015.

Since the department formed in 2011, call volume has increased 28%. The overwhelming majority of this increase has been generated by medical patients with minor or chronic medical problems. To address this, we have adopted several new response plans to better manage these patients, keeping our medic units available for critical emergencies. Additionally, we have developed an award winning program to divert appropriate patients away from 9-1-1 services and into other suitable social service programs.

Collective approval of these three ballot measures is critical to the department’s continued success. West Pierce Fire & Rescue is one of only three fire departments in Pierce County to earn a Fire Protection Class 3 rating from the Washington State Rating Bureau. Maintaining this rating requires the department to have the appropriate resources and personnel necessary to effectively manage the community’s emergency needs.

Managing the increasing call volume and maintaining innovative response programs can’t happen without the support of the community. Propositions 1, 2 and 3 will allow West Pierce Fire & Rescue to continue providing high-quality fire and emergency medical services. Please vote on August 6th.

For more information about these ballot measures, please visit Westpierce.org/Vote.