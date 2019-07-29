Treatment planned for American Lake in Lakewood

Aquatechnex is scheduled to treat American Lake on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019 with ProcellaCOR, an herbicide targeting Eurasian Milfoil, which is an invasive aquatic weed.

Signs will go up around the lake and shoreline on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 to inform the public about the treatment.

After surveying the lake earlier this month it was discovered the Eurasian Milfoil in the lake expanded its range considerably since last year, impacting the majority of the shoreline. The ProcellaCOR herbicide that will be used to treat the shoreline is selective for milfoil and will trans-locate and kill the roots.

ProcellaCOR is approved for use in lakes and reservoirs by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Washington Department of Ecology. This herbicide will provide long term control.

Following treatment there will be no restrictions on the area of the lake where the treatment was applied. The EPA has approved this herbicide for application in potable water reservoirs with no restrictions.

The public will be allowed to swim in the lake without impact and continue to fish in the lake from permitted areas without impact. Reminder: no fishing is allowed from the boat launch area or docks of American Lake Park.

There are also no restriction on using the treated lake water to irrigate turf grass, however there is a 24-hour restriction on using the treated lake water for irrigation of ornamental plants.

For more information please visit our American Lake Eurasian Milfoil Control Program website.