Grab your picnic dinner, blanket and chairs and head out to Cirque Park (7250 Cirque Drive W.) on Saturday, Aug. 3 for the return of Moonlight Movie in the Park. Watch as the citizens of Bricksburg struggle to defeat invaders from outer space in this year’s feature, “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part.”
As a special treat this year, Community Connection Place will be hosting a concession booth offering popcorn and soda. So grab your spot early and settle in before the movie begins at 9 p.m. and enjoy another great evening of family fun in University Place.
Please note: As a courtesy to all viewers, those with taller lawn chairs are asked to set up their seats toward the back of the viewing area so that everyone can see the movie.
