JBLM conducts artillery training this week

Joint Base Lewis-McChord will conduct day and nighttime training with 155 mm artillery from 6 a.m., July 30, through 9 p.m., July 31.
Public queries or comments about noise may be directed to #JBLM Public Affairs through this website.
