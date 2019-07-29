JBLM conducts artillery training this week

The Suburban Times

Joint Base Lewis-McChord will conduct day and nighttime training with 155 mm artillery from 6 a.m., July 30, through 9 p.m., July 31.

Public queries or comments about noise may be directed to #JBLM Public Affairs through this website.

