Enjoy Tacoma Bon Odori Japanese Dance and Food Festival August 3

Submitted by Debby Abe.

Thunderous taiko drums and colorfully-clad dancers will once again highlight the Tacoma Bon Odori this Saturday.

Dancers at the Tacoma Bon Odori in 2018

Dozens of dancers in summer kimonos will dance to Japanese music on a blocked-off street. Everyone is welcome to join the easy-to-follow dances. Two taiko drumming clubs, Tacoma Buddhist Temple’s Fuji Taiko and Seattle Betsuin’s Matsuri Taiko, also will perform.

A drummer with Tacoma Buddhist Temple’s Fuji Taiko performs at the Tacoma Bon Odori

The festivities will be at the Tacoma Buddhist Temple from 4:30 to 9 p.m.

Bon Odori is a traditional Japanese Buddhist summer festival honoring those who have passed on, and expresses thanks for their efforts to help us enjoy our lives. The Tacoma Buddhist Temple has sponsored this community event in Tacoma for more than 67 years.

Dancing in twilight at the Tacoma Bon Odori.

Food booths will offer rice bowls with your choice of teriyaki chicken, unagi (eel) or tofu; cold noodles (somen); barbecued corn; mochi (sweet rice pastry); Tacoma dogs; pies; kori ice (Japanese snow cones); Spam musubi (rice balls with Spam), and more.

Get there early before your favorites sell out!

Adults 21 and older can cool off in the beer garden, which will serve cold sake and beer from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Other highlights include:

Obon service at 4:45 p.m.

Memorial Candle Observance in the temple garden after dancing concludes.

Booths selling bags and other Bon Odori festival items.

Kids table with Japanese activities.

Tacoma Bon Odori – Japanese Dance and Food Festival

Saturday, Aug. 3, 4:30 to 9 p.m.

Tacoma Buddhist Temple, 1717 S. Fawcett Ave., Tacoma, three blocks west of UW Tacoma campus

Free admission. Food items, $1 to $9

More info.: 253-627-1417, www.tacomabt.org, info@tacomabt.org