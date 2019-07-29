Clover Park Rotary Adopts Lakewood’s South Sound Wildlife Area

The Rotary Club of Clover Park here in Lakewood has officially adopted the South Sound Wildlife area as our signature project for the next few years.

Located in the heart of Lakewood on Phillips Road, this area was originally used by the State of Washington for wild life enhancement and protection. For years it was used to raise Pheasants for release throughout the state and for the past 20 some years has been designated a wildlife area.

Due to lack of state funds the area has fallen in to disrepair and is becoming overgrown with brush. The area has always remained open to the public with a small parking area just off Phillips Road but with little time and money to support public use of the area, the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife has been unable to maintain the wildlife area completely.

Activities here include bird watching, wildlife study, walking (dogs must be on a leash) and a host of other wildlife activities and education. This area is one of the last undeveloped areas in our city limits and it is Rotary’s hope to preserve it for generations to come and enjoy. Our wildlife area is home to no less than Two endangered spices. The Pacific pond turtle and the Oregon Spotted frog.

Long term goals for the area include making a small picnic and wildlife interpretative area close to the entrance and improving the access to the upper prairie area. Parking here requires your Discover pass but one may be obtained free from the state for anyone spending 40 hours in public service in the area.

The kickoff work party will be August 24th at 9:00PM and ending at 1:00PM and is open to anyone that wants to help keep this exceptional area open and accessible. For more information on the project contact Alan Billingsley alanb@toolpak.com.