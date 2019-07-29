Bates Technical College update, July 29

Information Technology employees are working hard to bring college systems back online. Staff is working with Microsoft to reset the student email accounts so students can regain access hopefully later this week.

Students who are pursuing financial aid should follow these steps to apply:

1) Go to: www.fafsa.gov

2) Create a FSA ID *this is required to complete an application*

www.studentaid.ed.gov/sa/fafsa/filling-out/fsaid

Time-saving tips:

Enter the Bates Tech school code: 012259

Select the data retrieval tool option (DRT)

Financial Aid quarterly priority processing deadlines:

FALL 2019

WINTER 2020

SPRING 2020

SUMMER 2020

JUNE 3, 2019

OCTOBER 14, 2019

JANUARY 13, 2020

APRIL 13, 2020

Quarterly loan application processing deadlines:

FALL 2019

WINTER 2020

WINTER 2020

SUMMER 2020

OCTOBER 14, 2019

JANUARY 13, 2020

APRIL 6, 2020

July 6, 2020

If you have any questions or inquiries, please call the Financial Aid office at 253.680.7020 or 253.680.7529

Upcoming information sessions are below:

Technical High School Orientation

Tuesday, July 30, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

South Campus

Commercial Truck Driving Info Session

Thursday, Aug. 1, 1-2 p.m.

South Campus

Allied Health Programs Info Session

Thursday, Aug. 1, 1-2 p.m.

Downtown Campus

You can find step-by-step details on how to enroll here: Temporary Steps to Enrollment .

Employment Opportunities

The college’s HR department is recruiting for career opportunities. You can learn more about open positions here: www.governmentjobs.com/careers/batesctc .

To help provide as much communication as possible, we will publish an update once a day by 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, on the college’s official Facebook page and Twitter account until further notice.

Originally posted on the Bates Technical College’s Blog.