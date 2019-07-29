Bates Technical College update, July 29

Information Technology employees are working hard to bring college systems back online. Staff is working with Microsoft to reset the student email accounts so students can regain access hopefully later this week.
Students who are pursuing financial aid should follow these steps to apply:
1) Go to: www.fafsa.gov
2) Create a FSA ID *this is required to complete an application*
www.studentaid.ed.gov/sa/fafsa/filling-out/fsaid
Time-saving tips:
Enter the Bates Tech school code: 012259
Select the data retrieval tool option (DRT)
Financial Aid quarterly priority processing deadlines:
FALL 2019
WINTER 2020
SPRING 2020
SUMMER 2020
JUNE 3, 2019
OCTOBER 14, 2019
JANUARY 13, 2020
APRIL 13, 2020
Quarterly loan application processing deadlines:
FALL 2019
WINTER 2020
WINTER 2020
SUMMER 2020
OCTOBER 14, 2019
JANUARY 13, 2020
APRIL 6, 2020
July 6, 2020
If you have any questions or inquiries, please call the Financial Aid office at 253.680.7020 or 253.680.7529
Upcoming information sessions are below:
Technical High School Orientation
Tuesday, July 30, 10:30-11:30 a.m.
South Campus
Commercial Truck Driving Info Session
Thursday, Aug. 1, 1-2 p.m.
South Campus
Allied Health Programs Info Session
Thursday, Aug. 1, 1-2 p.m.
Downtown Campus
You can find step-by-step details on how to enroll here: Temporary Steps to Enrollment .
Employment Opportunities
The college’s HR department is recruiting for career opportunities. You can learn more about open positions here: www.governmentjobs.com/careers/batesctc .
To help provide as much communication as possible, we will publish an update once a day by 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, on the college’s official Facebook page and Twitter account until further notice.
Originally posted on the Bates Technical College’s Blog.
Leave a Reply