Academy Award Winner “The Last King of Scotland” to Open Lakewood Film, Art, Book Fest

This year’s Lakewood Film, Art and Book Fest (FAB) is set for September 13, 14, 15 at McGavick Center on the campus of Clover Park Technical College.

Friday’s (Sep 13) opening film will be “The Last King of Scotland” the incredible story of Idi Amin, the former dictator of Uganda. The film chronicles a young, white doctor on a Ugandan medical mission who, in a twist of fate, becomes entangled with one of the world’s most barbaric figures and the famous Israeli raid on Entebbe Airport. Forest Whitaker won the “Best Actor” Academy Award for his spectacular portrayal of the brutal dictator. Rotten Tomatoes calls the film “a blunt and brutal tale about power and corruption”.

Film shows at 1 pm on Friday, Sep 13 and co-stars James McAvoy, Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon. Please note film is rated R for violence, language and sexual content.

Other films set for showing on September 13th include the charming, warm hearted “Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel” and the magical, critically acclaimed Woody Allen film “Midnight in Paris”. Marigold Hotel shows at 4 pm and Midnight in Paris shows at 7 pm.

Admission and parking to all events is free, but film seating is limited and on a first come basis. A concession stand will be available and guests are welcome to enjoy the author and art – photography exhibits before or after the films.

The McGavick Center address is 4500 Steilacoom Blvd SW, Bldg 23.

For a complete film schedule and more FABulous details go to: www.lakewoodfestival.org Make plans now to attend FAB Fest 2019!