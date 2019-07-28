Steilacoom High School Student Named 2019 Pacific Region Military Youth of the Year

Steilacoom High School Senior Christian Ashford has been named the 2019 Pacific Region Military Youth of the Year. In addition to the recognition, Christian received a $5,000 scholarship at the state level and a $40,000 scholarship at the regional level.

Each round of competition for Christian includes a written essay, speech, and an interview focused on how he is making an impact among his peers. Christian’s platform includes the implementation of a “Bully Proof” anti-bullying initiative complete with Bully Proof Survival Kits and Bully Proof Bully Boxes. Christian’s website www.christianashford.com shares more about Christian, his experiences, and his vision. “Never give up,” states Christian. “Always believe if you have a dream in your head, and you have a purpose and you have support, you can always achieve anything.”

Established in 1947, the year-round Youth of the Year program is Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s premier recognition program. Young people, ages 14 to 18, are recognized for their commitment and contributions to their communities, school, family, and Club. The Military Youth of the Year honor is a distinct component of the National Youth of the Year program. It recognizes a Club member serving on a U.S. military installation who has overcome enormous odds and demonstrated exceptional character, leadership, and accomplishments.

Christian will now represent JBLM, Washington State, and the Pacific Region at the National Military Youth of the Year event in Washington, D.C., August 11-16, and will have the opportunity to win an additional $20,000 scholarship. The National Military Youth of the Year serves a one-year term as the military youth spokesperson for the Department of Defense, the military services, and the Boys and Girls Clubs. The winner will then advance to the National Youth of the Year event and have the opportunity to receive an additional $100,000 scholarship.

