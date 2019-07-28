Overnight I-5 lane and ramp closures scheduled near JBLM

LAKEWOOD – Contractor crews widening Interstate 5 near Joint Base Lewis-McChord have a series of overnight lane and ramp closures in the coming days for paving, earth moving, drainage and guardrail work.

Nighttime travelers can expect to see both directions of I-5 reduced to a single lane over multiple nights in the work zone. Drivers will follow signed detours for all ramp closures.

Week of July 29

I-5 lane closures

Southbound I-5 single lane closures begin at 9:30 p.m. each night Monday through Wednesday, and at 10 p.m. on Thursday.

Northbound I-5 single lane closures begin at 8:30 p.m. each night Monday through Wednesday, and at 10 p.m. on Thursday. Double-lane closures will begin at 11:30 p.m. each night.

All I-5 lanes in both directions will re-open at 4:30 a.m. each day.

Ramp closures

Monday, July 29 through Wednesday, July 31

Northbound I-5 exit to 41st Division Drive will close each night from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. the following day.

Thursday, Aug. 1

Northbound I-5 exit to 41st Division Drive will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.

Friday, Aug. 2

Northbound I-5 exit to 41st Division Drive will close from 10:30 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

Northbound I-5 single lane closure begins at 10:30 p.m. Double-lane closure will begin at 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3. All lanes will reopen at 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

Union Avenue work

Daytime drivers who use Union Avenue near Thorne Lane will see alternating one-way traffic from Spruce Street SW to Thorne Lane from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday, July 29.

Union Avenue from Spruce Street to Thorne Lane will close each night from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each following day Wednesday, July 31 and Thursday, Aug. 1. Drivers will follow a signed detour.

Updated Pierce County construction and maintenance information is available on Tacomatraffic.com. Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest road conditions on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.