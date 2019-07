Submitted by Yvonne K.

Lakewood Elks is having a building repair fundraiser, July 30th at 6 pm.

We will be playing Bunco for $5, with prizes. This is a fun and easy dice game.

The kitchen will be open with our regular menu, or BBQ for $10. Please come and support our Lodge, so we can continue our charity work.

Everything we do is for charity!

Our Lodge is located at 6313 75th St. W, Lakewood, WA 98499.