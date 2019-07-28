Help Pierce County Parks and Recreation Plan for Improvements to Dawson Playfield

Submitted by Pierce County Parks and Recreation.

Dawson Playfield, a popular neighborhood park located on 1605 – 90th St. East in Tacoma, is scheduled for improvements with construction anticipated to begin in Summer 2020. Pierce County Parks and Recreation is seeking public input this summer and fall to determine a final project plan.

Dawson Playfield, 90th and Portland Ave E

In 2017, when it was determined that Dawson’s tennis courts were past their useful life cycle, Pierce County Parks and Recreation, together with the Tacoma Pierce County Health Department, worked to gather community input on how best to improve Dawson Playfield. Two meetings were conducted in the park during the summer of 2017 to obtain ideas from park users and to give park users a chance to prioritize the proposed ideas.

In April of 2019, Johnson+Southerland Landscape Architecture was hired to complete design of the park improvements. Johnson+Southerland has studied and created concepts from the top three ideas from the 2017 outreach and will share them at upcoming open houses.

The first of two open houses to continue the conversation on the designs will be on August 4, 2019 from noon-2 p.m. in the Dawson picnic shelter. The goal of these meetings will be to gather input from park users to help inform the development of the project. Construction is anticipated to begin Summer 2020.

Drop by the picnic shelter on August 4 to learn about the possibilities, look at the choices, and tell us what you think.

If you cannot attend the meeting, please visit the project website to learn more and to keep up on future opportunities to weigh in!