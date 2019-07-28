Chambers Park Central Meadow Stage concept to be presented Aug. 6

Submitted by Pierce County Parks and Recreation.

The final Chambers Stage Study Open House is your last opportunity to share your thoughts on the preferred event stage concept proposed for the Chambers Creek Regional Park Central Meadow.

The open house, the last in a series of three held this summer, will take place on August 6, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at the Environmental Services Building, 9850 64th St W, University Place, Wash.

Meetings in May and June provided opportunities for the public to meet the project team and share their opinions and concerns regarding a potential performance stage in the park’s Central Meadow. During these meetings, a series of concept plans were developed and presented for discussion. Public input gathered at these meetings was used to develop a preferred concept plan.

For those who cannot attend in person, public comment is being collected by email (ChambersStageStudy@piercecountywa.gov) and via surveys that will be available online August 6 – 19 at the project website at

www.co.pierce.wa.us/6331/Chambers-Creek-Regional-Park-Stage-Study following the open house.