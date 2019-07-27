U.P.’s Green Firs Gets a Facelift

If the Green Firs Shopping Center looks a little different these days, it’s not an illusion.

Major renovations to the property have been undertaken, some of which are visible and some of which—like a voluntary seismic upgrade—are not.

“We have completed structural and non-structural repairs and are repainting the entire façade with a new updated color scheme,” said Jennifer Hagge of PMF Investments, Green Firs’ property management company. The new paint complements the center’s updated landscaping that was completed last year. In addition, the property now also features two community gathering spaces.

Anchored by Trader Joe’s, Green Firs continues to be a key contributor to University Place’s emerging commercial hub along Bridgeport Way from 35th Street West to 40th. “A key tenet of successful economic development is the concept of niche clusters,” said Mariza Craig, U.P.’s director of Economic Development. “People tend to think that when similar businesses open near each other they risk driving each other out of business, but research shows that is not true. They actually create a density that draws customers, who know that if they can’t find what they are looking for at one business, they may find it at another nearby store.”

That concept is demonstrated in areas like New York’s Diamond District or California’s Napa Valley. “University Place is still a small city—and always will be,” Craig said. “But we are becoming increasingly known as a place where people—and not just residents of U.P.— can come and choose from a variety of businesses to get the products and services they need.”

She cites the new ATI Physical Therapy in Green Firs as a great example of U.P.’s growing reputation as a health and wellness hub. And with the much-anticipated opening of MOD Pizza, the area’s dining options continue to grow as well. “Our goal is to create a strong business tax base that serves consumers while also strengthening the City’s coffers,” Craig says.