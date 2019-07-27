Tacoma HOV construction brings overnight lane and ramp closures week of July 29

TACOMA – Contractor crews building connecting HOV lanes from State Route 16 to Interstate 5 have two nights of overnight ramp and lane closures scheduled beginning Monday, July 29. These closures allow crews to reach a key point in the efforts to finish this project in the area of I-5 and SR 16.

Overnight lane and ramp closures

Monday, July 29

Eastbound SR 16 single-lane closure from eastbound SR 16 to northbound I-5 from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Tuesday, July 30

Southbound I-5 exit and southbound I-5 collector distributor to westbound SR 16 will close from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Southbound I-5 collector distributor exit to southbound 38th Street will close from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Northbound I-5 single-lane closure from 10:30 p.m. to 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday, July 31

38th Street on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday.

Eastbound SR 16 on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Thursday.

Updated HOV construction information is available on Tacomatraffic.com.