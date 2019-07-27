Steilacoom Town Administrator’s July 27 Report to Council

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – August 6, 2019, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Planning Commission – August 12, 2019 at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Civil Service Commission – August 1, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Town Hall.

Preservation and Review Board – August 28, 2019 at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Council Future Agenda “Look-Ahead” Issues:

Copies of the Agenda and staff reports are available at all Town facilities once published. The Agenda and Council meeting minutes are posted to the Town’s official website.

Farmers’ Market:

The 2019 Farmers’ Market season continues every Wednesday through the end of August. The markets are in downtown Steilacoom and are from 3 PM to 7 PM.

Summer Concerts:

The 2019 Summer Concert series continues July 31st with Michelle D’Amour and the Love Dealers (Jazz). Concerts are held at Pioneer Park in downtown Steilacoom and start at 6:30 PM. The 2019 schedule is the Town’s official website. No alcohol, marijuana, or fireworks are allowed in the park. If you bring an animal, it must be on a leash (not voice control) and well behaved in crowds.

Salmon Bake:

The Steilacoom Historical Museum Association’s annual Salmon Bake is this Sunday from noon to 4 PM at Sunnyside Beach.

Public Safety:

Suspicious Activity:

If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – (253) 798-4721 as soon as possible. To anonymously report suspicious activity please email the Department at crimetips@ci.steilacoom.wa.us

Public Works:

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew prepared streets and equipment for and commenced our annual crack sealing program. This work will continue throughout next week. Please use additional caution when driving within the vicinity of this operation.

Steilacoom Boulevard Project:

The contractor concentrated on preparing for and installing curbs between Hewitt and Puyallup Streets.

Steilacoom Boulevard Closure:

Effective June 17, 2019, Steilacoom Boulevard was closed at Hewitt Street. There will be no access to Steilacoom Boulevard from Madrona Point Drive. For safety and security reasons, Steilacoom Boulevard is closed to everyone except for individuals associated with the construction or individuals who live within the construction zone. This includes vehicles, bike riders, walkers, joggers, etc. and applies not only to weekdays but also weekend and evenings.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew performed utility disconnections and reconnections for nonpayment; assisted the Water crew with a new service installation on Powell Street; assisted the Parks crew with clearing branches and cleaning the roof at the Sunnyside Beach restrooms; and performed other system maintenance.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew installed a new service on Powell Street; completed tests for nitrates, arsenic, and manganese, and volatile organic compounds in compliance with DOH requirements; completed inspections for the Orange Homes short plat (Worthington Street west of Roe Street); repaired telemetry equipment at the Roe Street tank damaged during the unplanned power outage last week; and performed other systems’ maintenance.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew continued repairing picnic tables at Sunnyside Beach that were damaged by vandals; set up and recovered from the Farmers’ Market; prepared for and worked with the Kiwanis project for reroofing the Sugar Shack; prepared for the upcoming Salmon Bake; and performed other grounds and facilities’ maintenance.