Decode Clues, Complete Challenges, and Win Prizes on the Walk Tacoma Scavenger Hunt

If you love healthy competition, the chance to win cool prizes, and exploring downtown Tacoma, the Walk Tacoma Scavenger Hunt is for you! Taking place on August 7, the free hunt will send you on a journey through downtown to decode clues, do activities, and visit locations on foot, by bus and Link, on a bike or scooter.

The event, sponsored by Pierce Transit, Xfinity, and Downtown Tacoma Partnership will start at Tollefson Plaza (S 17th & Pacific) and end with prizes, live music, a beer garden and food truck. Participants can begin their hunt between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. after checking in at Tollefson Plaza, and must return by 7:00 p.m. On the hunt, participants complete as many activities and questions as possible during the time frame.

Build a group of colleagues from work, grab a pal or two, work individually, or bring the family to learn more about active transportation, explore great Tacoma locations, and get out into the community. All ages are welcome, and the Children’s Museum of Tacoma will be providing activities for the kids. Scavenger hunters can work individually or create a team to win prizes ranging from large to small. No one walks away empty handed!

Grand prizes will be awarded to the top three teams and individuals. Also, new this year, awards for top corporate and family teams (at least one member 10 years and under).

Don’t forget to bring your camera phone or digital camera, and save time by registering online or at the event.

The Walk Tacoma series, sponsored by the Puyallup Watershed Initiative Active Transportation Community of Interest, is a six-event walking series held on the first Wednesday of the month, from April through August. This year celebrates Walk Tacoma’s 10-year anniversary by bringing back the favorite walks from the past 10 years. All walks in the series include activities for children provided by the Children’s Museum of Tacoma.

For more information on the full Walk Tacoma Series visit www.downtownonthego.org or find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.