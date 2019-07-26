State of the City Address by Lakewood City Manager

Seems like every time you turn around, something is happening in Lakewood. Lakewood City Manager, John Caulfield, will present an up-to-date State of the City address at the Lakewood Chamber’s August 1 Luncheon.

This presentation will cover:

Public Safety

Economic Development

Transportation

Parks, Events & Recreation

Local, State and Federal Priorities

New Imaging Campaign

and more…

The Pierce County Library System will also provide a short brief. They want to hear your opinions about new locations in Sumner and Lakewood, which would replace the current libraries.

Purchase your tickets at the following link:

lakewood-chamber.org/pay-online/general-luncheon/

Or call us at 253-582-9400 to reserve your seat today!