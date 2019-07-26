State of the City Address by Lakewood City Manager

Seems like every time you turn around, something is happening in Lakewood. Lakewood City Manager, John Caulfield, will present an up-to-date State of the City address at the Lakewood Chamber’s August 1 Luncheon.
This presentation will cover:
- Public Safety
- Economic Development
- Transportation
- Parks, Events & Recreation
- Local, State and Federal Priorities
- New Imaging Campaign
- and more…
The Pierce County Library System will also provide a short brief. They want to hear your opinions about new locations in Sumner and Lakewood, which would replace the current libraries.
Purchase your tickets at the following link:
lakewood-chamber.org/pay-online/general-luncheon/
Or call us at 253-582-9400 to reserve your seat today!
