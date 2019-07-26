The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

State of the City Address by Lakewood City Manager

By Leave a Comment

Seems like every time you turn around, something is happening in Lakewood. Lakewood City Manager, John Caulfield, will present an up-to-date State of the City address at the Lakewood Chamber’s August 1 Luncheon.

This presentation will cover:

  • Public Safety
  • Economic Development
  • Transportation
  • Parks, Events & Recreation
  • Local, State and Federal Priorities
  • New Imaging Campaign
  • and more…

The Pierce County Library System will also provide a short brief. They want to hear your opinions about new locations in Sumner and Lakewood, which would replace the current libraries.

Purchase your tickets at the following link:
lakewood-chamber.org/pay-online/general-luncheon/

Or call us at 253-582-9400 to reserve your seat today!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *