The third annual Pierce County Trails Day is Saturday, July 27, 2019 and we have three opportunities for our residents to get outside and be active in Lakewood.

We hope you’ll join us at one of the following events:

Habitat restoration at Fort Steilacoom Park

Our monthly habitat restoration around Waughop Lake is once again happening from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Meet at the barns in Fort Steilacoom Park, 8714 87th Ave SW, at 9 a.m. Volunteers are asked to bring their own gloves and pruners if you have them. We’ll be removing invasive species to restore the habitat around the lake. Remember to bring water and wear sunscreen – it will be a warm one tomorrow.

Interpretive walk around Waughop Lake

Join us for a one-hour nature walk around Waughop Lake at Fort Steilacoom Park, 8714 87th Street SW. We will talk about native, non-native and invasive plants, as well as strategies to control them. We will also see the work of habitat stewards who are committed to reducing invasive plants in the park. Bring questions and curiosity! We will meet at the Waughop Lake trailhead on the Trail Loop path at 10 a.m.

Wards Lake Park

We are updating the master site plan for Wards Lake Park and want to share our plans with you. Join us at the park at 10 a.m. to see what we’re hoping to do at the park to expand uses, including adding more trails. Then stick around to join Parks, Recreation and Community Services director Mary Dodsworth for a walk around the park to hear more about our vision for this hidden gem.

Pierce County Trails Day is sponsored by ForeverGreen Trails and is intended to get everyone out to enjoy the terrific recreation opportunities available in Pierce County by visiting our many trails throughout the county. By introducing more people to these locations through the event the goal is to build a strong support system of community members who want to maintain our trails and ultimately work together across jurisdictions to develop a network of trails connecting our communities.

There are close to 30 events planned for the county-wide event and the city of Lakewood is proud to participate to help raise awareness about the importance of maintaining our parks and trails.