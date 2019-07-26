Pierce County Library locations countywide will now be home to WorkSource services

Pierce County residents will soon have an additional 18 locations around our region where they can get access to jobseeker and worker services under the WorkSource brand.

The Pierce County Library System’s 18 locations have been awarded certification as WorkSource Connection Satellite sites. That means they will provide computers where jobseekers can access online workforce development services, as well as offering free Microsoft technology certifications, WorkSource workshops and programs and more.

“This certification and our partnership with WorkSource Pierce will play out with more and better services for people who turn to Pierce County Library for help getting a job or landing a better job,” said Pierce County Library’s Customer Experience Director Jaime Prothro. “Our libraries are all over the county—outside of the major population areas. We help people conveniently where they live, and are committed to helping jobseekers find success in each of our communities.”

Certification is a stamp of approval that shows the Pierce County Library has undergone rigorous training and is committed to a high level of service and performance. When a job seeker or worker walks into a certified WorkSource site seeking help to find a job or advance in their career, or when an employer walks in looking to recruit new hires, they’ll know they’re walking into a site that provides services that exceed customer expectations, meeting high standards established by the Pierce County Workforce Development Council (WDC).

Partnering with the Pierce County Library will help bring workforce development services to rural reaches of the county where they may not currently exist, which is one of the chief goals of the WDC’s strategic plan.

“On behalf of the workforce development system, I want to thank the Pierce County Library System for their continued partnership,” said WorkForce Central CEO Linda Nguyen. “We are thrilled that we will be able to make services available in communities where our residents reside.”

Meeting residents where they are and reaching into historically underserved areas are crucial components to meeting the WDC’s two bold goals:

By 2025, the workforce system will reduce the number of disconnected young adults, ages 16 to 24, by half — from 15,300 to 7,650. “Disconnected” means they’re not working or enrolled in school.

By 2025, the workforce system will reduce the number of residents between the ages of 25 to 64 without a high school diploma or equivalent by half — from 38,475 to 19,237.

Check out these additional workforce development services offered by the Pierce County Library at its newly certified sites. You can find a listing of those sites here.

The Library System offers six Job and Business Centers, located at Gig Harbor, Lakewood, Parkland/Spanaway, South Hill, Sumner and University Place Pierce County Libraries. Individuals can spend extended time on computers and get assistance in their job search process.

Workshops and programs that will be offered by WorkSource partners will allow those on unemployment insurance (UI) to earn UI credits, including a co-facilitated Job Club that meets twice a month at South Hill Library.

Book a Librarian appointments where individuals can receive assistance from a librarian for up to one hour to work on their individual questions and informational needs. Even without an appointment, customers find friendly, helpful, and supportive staff who offer an array of assistance for job seekers.

appointments where individuals can receive assistance from a librarian for up to one hour to work on their individual questions and informational needs. Even without an appointment, customers find friendly, helpful, and supportive staff who offer an array of assistance for job seekers. JobNow , an online service where individuals can receive online resume feedback and interview prep with a trained professional.

, an online service where individuals can receive online resume feedback and interview prep with a trained professional. Study room and conference room spaces.

Connection to WorkSource Pierce partners through the Common Referral System, powered by United Way’s 2-1-1.

WorkForce Central strengthens the Pierce County economy by identifying skill gaps between jobseekers and employment opportunities, fostering data-driven decision making, and connecting workforce development partners into a cohesive, collaborative and effective network.