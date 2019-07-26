Humane Society Receives $53,000 Grant from PetSmart Charities

Submitted by The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County.

TACOMA, WA – The Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County has received a $53,000 grant from PetSmart Charities. Grant funds have been used to support the daily operations of the Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County so they can continue helping homeless pets in their community that are in need of shelter and care.

New HVAC System being installed at Humane Society.

More specifically, the PetSmart Charities grant is designed to maintain the health and well-being of homeless cats, by purchasing and installing a high-capacity HVAC unit to provide 100% fresh air in the shelter’s Cattery.

“The Cattery’s HVAC improvements will better remove airborne impurities that make a shelter an uncomfortable place for pets and people,” said Stuart Earley, Chief Executive Officer of the Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County. “Incoming cats are already stressed and susceptible to contaminants, such as dander, odor, microbes, and ammonia. Through this project, we are raising environmental health and therefore cutting the length of stay for cats.”

New HVAC System being delivered to Humane Society.

Previously, the Cattery was serviced by 20-year-old recycled air units. The new HVAC system now meets veterinary standards for filtration, ventilation and isolation from human areas, and will benefit pets as well as shelter volunteers and staff.

Old HVAC System being removed from Humane Society.

“We are thrilled to continue to support the important work of The Humane Society For Tacoma and Pierce County,” said Jenny Aho, regional relationship manager at PetSmart Charities. “This renovation will enable the organization to provide clean, fresh air to cats in the shelter, improving their health and better assisting in finding loving homes for these deserving pets.”

PetSmart Charities’ grant categories are designed to support nonprofits that share a commitment to finding loving homes for all pets by supporting programs that bring people and pets closer together.