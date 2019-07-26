Help With Beanie Baby Give-Away

Submitted by Bud Rigoulot.

We only have one life to live, how we live it is up to us. Quarters for Kids believes that small acts of kindness can be the difference we need in this world.

Would you like to help us?

If you would like to join us on August 17 we will be giving away over 1000 Beanie Babies to any child that wants one.

We have a booth at the Garfield Street Fair and also a booth at the Hounds on the Hill Street Fair. We are inviting you to be a part of these events.

If you would like to volunteer, you can contact us at bud@quartersforkids.org, tinytaco5@yahoo.com or text Bud @ 253-881-9590, Facebook@Quartersforkids