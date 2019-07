Come join Representatives Christine Kilduff and Mari Leavitt for “Coffee & Conversations” with constituents on Tuesday, July 30 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Espresso Yourself, 1009 Regents Boulevard, Fircrest, WA. Reps. Kilduff and Leavitt are hosting these community conversations every month in towns and cities around the district throughout the summer.

