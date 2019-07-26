Children don’t belong on stage at Steilacoom concert

Submitted by Ray Egan, Steilaccoom.

The Joey Jewell concert was badly marred by the presence of a “cute” 3 or 4 year-old who spent the first half of the concert competing on stage for attention.

It had been thoroughly trained to imitate the singer and encouraged to go on stage, equipped with a toy mic, by its mother.

Let’s face it: children are inherently cute. And their cuteness detracts from the bond performers try to create with every audience. They divert the audience’s attention, and require the entertainers to not only focus on their rehearsed performance but also they have to constantly be aware of the impact of their unwanted on-stage partner.

If there’s any choreography in the act, the performer is also inhibited by the possibility of colliding with the child. Additionally, children who intrude on a show unintentionally suck the energy that bonds the performer and audience together. And no performer would dare do anything but tolerate this unwanted presence for fear of alienating the audience.

The solution? Have the show’s sponsor announce before the show that in the interests of the performers and the safety of all children will not be permitted on stage. Period.