Bates Technical College update, Friday, July 26

Several systems have been restored, such as employee email, voicemail and internet. Most services are available at the Downtown and South Campuses Libraries, databases are available on-campus only. Canvas and our college calendar were not affected and are fully functioning. IT staff continues to work hard daily to return all operation to normal.

We are still able to accept applications for interested students, and you can do so at this link: www.public.ctc.edu/ApplicantWebClient/Applicant/ApplWelcome.aspx .

You can access the college website at BatesTech.edu , where you can find the scholarship application (the deadline to apply for a scholarship has been extended to Friday, Aug. 2), employment opportunities, request additional information on a program, and learn more about information sessions.

Upcoming information sessions are below:

Technical High School Orientation

Tuesday, July 30, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

South Campus

Commercial Truck Driving Info Session

Thursday, Aug. 1, 1-2 p.m.

South Campus

Allied Health Programs Info Session

Thursday, Aug. 1, 1-2 p.m.

Downtown Campus

You can find step-by-step details on how to enroll here: Temporary Steps to Enrollment .

The college’s HR department is recruiting for career opportunities. You can learn more about open positions here: www.governmentjobs.com/careers/batesctc

Employees can now access the college intranet for documents, forms and status updates.

To help provide as much communication as possible, we will publish an update once a day by 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, on the college’s official Facebook page and Twitter account.

Originally posted on the Bates Technical College’s Blog.