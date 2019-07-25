Religious and Civil Rights Organizations Team Up to Tackle Islamophobia

The Islamic Center of Tacoma, Associated Ministries of Tacoma-Pierce County, the Council on American-Islamic Relations – Washington (CAIR-WA) and the American Muslim Empowerment Network at the Muslim Association of Puget Sound (MAPS-AMEN) will be hosting “Sharing Our Stories,” a community conversation exploring common ground and addressing Islamophobia in Tacoma on July 30th, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

The event, which is part of a series of “Sharing Our Stories – Meet Your Muslim Neighbors” events to be hosted in Washington counties with large conservative and progressive populations, will include videos about Washington Muslims and a facilitated community conversation about shared values and Islamophobia.

WHAT: “Sharing Our Stories – Meet Your Muslim Neighbors,” including short films featuring Washington Muslims, facilitated community conversations. Refreshments will be served.

WHERE: Skyline Presbyterian Church, 6301 N Westgate Blvd, Tacoma, WA 98406

WHEN: Tuesday, July 30th 6:30 – 8:30 PM

TO RSVP: www.facebook.com/events/650621258770759/

“Washington state is home to so much diversity, whether it’s our people, our landscapes or our politics,” said CAIR-WA Media & Outreach Director, Sarah Stuteville. “But we also have so much in common, whether it’s our love of nature, our commitment to our families or our unshakeable belief that we live in a unique and dynamic place. Building on those values is the best way to ensure we live together in a way that is fair and respectful.”

“The fear and division in our country is destroying us,” said MAPS-AMEN’s Executive Director Aneelah Afzali. “The ‘Sharing Our Stories’ campaign seeks to counter that fear and division by providing an opportunity for Washingtonians to get to know each other and build bridges of understanding and unity. Together, we can defeat the hate, fear and violence that hurts us all, and in the process, find out just how much we really have in common.”

“Spending time getting to know ‘the others’ in your community, listening to one another, and exchanging authentic and open dialogue is imperative to creating a more just, welcoming and less fearful world, one that we will be proud to leave to our children,” said Sandy Windley of Associated Ministries of Tacoma-Pierce County.

“Pierce county is unique in its diversity of people and political opinions. Sharing Our Stories is a great opportunity to have some challenging and productive conversations with each other,” said Kishwar Feroz of the Islamic Center of Tacoma. “We don’t have to agree on everything to treat each other with respect and build a loving community.”