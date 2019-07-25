Over 200 Pounds of Shelter Supplies Collect for Local Animals in Need

TACOMA, WA – State Farm employees at the DuPont Operations Center participated in a Pet Supply Drive in June resulting in over 530 shelter supply items weighing more than 200 pounds being collected.

Employees donated items for both dogs and cats including beds, blankets, leashes, collars, toys, treats, and different brands of dry and canned food.

Employees also received information aimed at increasing awareness about the important role each person plays in the life of rescue animals. At collection bins throughout the 3-story building, information was posted on rescue statistics, exercise, nutrition, and how individual volunteers can make a difference.

The donations were delivered to three local non-profit animal welfare organizations: the Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County, Puget Sound Pet Food Bank, and Second Chance Dogs.

Ashley Taulbee, Director of Development and Community Engagement at The Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County said, “We are thrilled to be a recipient of donations made by State Farm employees. Donated items help provide food and supplies to low-income Pierce County and Federal Way residents ensuring their four-legged friends receive the supplies they need to stay in their loving homes.”

If you would like to donate new or used items to the Humane Society, please visit: www.thehumanesociety.org/more-ways-to-donate/donate-items/

About the Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County

Since 1888, The Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County has worked to protect animals, eliminate pet euthanasia, support pet owners, and enhance the relationships between animals and people. The Humane Society cares for nearly 10,000 animals every year and maintains multiple humane programs, including a low-cost spay/neuter service, a Pet Food Pantry, and pet adoptions. The Humane Society adopts more animals than any other shelter in the state of Washington and has long been at the forefront of progressive animal welfare legislation. Learn more at www.thehumanesociety.org.